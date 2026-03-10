Man breaks into elderly couple's house in Krishnagiri; kills husband, rapes wife

KRISHNAGIRI: A 71-year-old man was murdered and his 61-year-old wife was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri on Sunday night. The Singarapettai police have formed five special teams to trace and arrest the culprit.

According to police, the couple lived alone in the house. Around 11 pm on Sunday, an unidentified man entered the house and attacked the 71-year-old, who was sleeping outside the house, with an unidentified object.

Hearing his screams, his wife opened the front door and the suspect forced his way into the house and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect fled the scene after hearing the sound of a vehicle passing nearby, following which the woman raised an alarm.

Subsequently, relatives rushed to the house and took the injured man to the Uthangarai Government Hospital. He died without responding to treatment. The woman was admitted to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and was discharged on Monday morning after treatment, police sources told TNIE.

Singarapettai police who reached the spot around 12.30 am found that the house had been broken into, though no valuables were stolen. On Monday afternoon, relatives of the deceased staged a protest near Uthangarai demanding the immediate arrest of the man involved.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai has ordered the formation of five special teams to trace the suspect. DIG Salem Range Santhosh Hadimani also inspected the area and directed officials to intensify the search.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, Singarapettai police registered a case under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 64 (punishment for rape), 331 (house trespass), among others of the BNS.