Paid menstrual leave policy: Madras HC seeks government reply

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought the state government’s stand on a PIL, which sought direction to frame a paid menstrual leave policy for women employees in government services and suitable advisory guidelines for those working in private firms.

The litigant M Narmatha, a government lab technician from Madurai, stated that she has come across many working women who come for treatment for severe menstrual cramps but turn up for work. Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha have menstrual leave policies, but TN doesn’t, she noted.

Denial of any institutional support or leave during painful periods amounts to compelling women to work in conditions undermining their dignity, she claimed. Moreover, absence of a menstrual leave policy results in indirect discrimination against women employees and violates Article 42 of the Constitution, she said.

She also opined that the existing leave framework, namely casual leave and sick leave, is inadequate. Narmatha, however, clarified that she does not seek legislation or mandatory enforcement across all sectors but merely a direction to the state to consider her representation dated October 20, 2025, and frame suitable guidelines or policy. A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and R Jothiraman directed the government to file a report and posted the matter to April 2.