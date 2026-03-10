Plea to remove encroachments in non-vending zones in GCC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has told the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to file reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking action to remove the encroachments on non-vending zones within the civic body limits.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the direction when the petition filed by advocate N Rukmangathan, a former councillor of the civic body, came up for hearing on Monday.

The petitioner stated the information sought through the Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed the GCC has notified 150 vending zones and 188 non-vending zones within its limits. Several shops are being run in the vending zones by encroaching upon public space.