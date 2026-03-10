Rail users demand overnight express train to link south TN industrial corridor with Tiruppur hub

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Rajapalayam Rail Users' Association has sought the operation of a new overnight train between Erode and Kollam via Rajapalayam, in order to support the thousands of workers and traders involved in the textile-based industries, including spinning mills, weaving, and processing units, in and around Rajapalayam. Stakeholders argue that current road connectivity is insufficient for the projected surge in industrial activity.

The proposed route, spanning Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Oddanchathram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Aryankavu, Tenmalai, Punalur, Kottarakara, and Kollam, would serve as a lifeline for the workforce, the stakeholders said, adding that though other train services were re-initiated after the gauge conversion in 2018, the Erode- Kollam route remains neglected.

Currently, labourers from as far as Punalur and Kottarakkara in Kerala, as well as the industrial towns of Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, face significant hardships due to the lack of a direct, affordable overnight train service to Tiruppur.