Rail users demand overnight express train to link south TN industrial corridor with Tiruppur hub

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Rajapalayam Rail Users' Association has sought the operation of a new overnight train between Erode and Kollam via Rajapalayam, in order to support the thousands of workers and traders involved in the textile-based industries, including spinning mills, weaving, and processing units, in and around Rajapalayam. Stakeholders argue that current road connectivity is insufficient for the projected surge in industrial activity.
The proposed route, spanning Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Oddanchathram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Srivilliputhur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Aryankavu, Tenmalai, Punalur, Kottarakara, and Kollam, would serve as a lifeline for the workforce, the stakeholders said, adding that though other train services were re-initiated after the gauge conversion in 2018, the Erode- Kollam route remains neglected.
Currently, labourers from as far as Punalur and Kottarakkara in Kerala, as well as the industrial towns of Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, face significant hardships due to the lack of a direct, affordable overnight train service to Tiruppur.
Rajapalayam Rail Users Association joint secretary Hari Shankar said, "With the upcoming PM MITRA Park in Virudhunagar district, the synergy between the textile clusters of Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, and the export houses of Tiruppur will reach new heights. We urgently need the railway ministry to introduce the Erode-Kollam service," adding that it would significantly reduce accident risks on the Madurai-Tiruppur highway.
Rail users' associations from Tiruppur and Rajapalayam have also jointly submitted a proposal for a new daily overnight express train connecting Erode and Kollam, and urged the Southern Railway and the Railway Board to prioritise their long-pending demand.
Tiruppur District Rail Users Association Secretary Azhagiya Manavalan said, "Tiruppur is a global textile hub, but its backbone is the workforce travelling from southern districts. An overnight train is no longer just a convenience; it is an economic necessity. This service would reduce road congestion and provide a safe, reliable, and affordable transport option for thousands of commuters and small-scale traders, who are currently forced to rely on expensive private buses."