Three killed in jumbo attacks in Nilgiris, Erode

NILGIRIS/ERODE: Three persons were killed in two separate wild elephant attacks in Nilgiris and Erode districts.

At Karakunnu in Devarsholai Panchayat near Gudalur, two persons — Ravi (60) and Lingaraj (68) — were killed on Sunday night. The incident occurred just 200m from their houses as they were walking back home on a mud road along the tea estates after buying groceries around 9.30pm.

However, their deaths only came to light on Monday morning. The relatives of the deceased and locals, including Gudalur AIADMK MLA Pon Jayaseelan, refused to allow the body to be taken for postmortem and urged the Gudalur forest department officials to prevent such deaths in the future.

Jayaseelan said the wild elephants are frequenting into human habitation by crossing the un-maintained Elephant Proof Trench (EPT).

“Our demand is that officials drive back those wild elephants into nearby Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) immediately as there are high chances that the pachyderms are entering Gudalur region frequently from MTR. We have also demanded the forest department provide jobs for the kin of the deceased,” said Pon Jayaseelan.

The protest began at 8.30pm and was called off only at 11.45 pm when the protesters allowed the bodies to be taken for postmortem.