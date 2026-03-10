TN forest department procures 24 vehicles to help control forest fires

COIMBATORE: In an effort to strengthen the infrastructure to help control forest fires during the upcoming summer, the forest department has procured 34 Bolero pickup vehicles at a cost of Rs 6.52 crore.

The vehicle is equipped with modern communication tools, including a 2,000-litre water tank and fire fighting equipment procured under the State Disaster Response Fund. While the vehicles were distributed to all the divisions in the state, a few divisions have started using the vehicles, and a few are in the process of modifying them.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change said that the state government has recently launched its first-ever fleet of dedicated and specially customised 34 four-wheel-drive forest firefighter vehicles that will be strategically deployed to manage forest fires in the state.

The staff can reach the places wherever a forest fire is being reported in the same vehicles which will also be used for transporting people for fire control measures and other materials.