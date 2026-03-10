TN will say ‘no entry’ to NDA: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asserted that Tamil Nadu will not allow “saffron forces” to gain ground in the state, declaring that the coming Assembly election is essentially a contest between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Addressing lakhs of cadre at DMK’s 12th state conference held at Siruganur near Tiruchy, Stalin said the Dravidian movement, symbolised by the party’s black-and-red flag, would continue to resist attempts to ‘saffronise the state’.
“Tamil Nadu will say ‘no entry’ to the NDA that keeps saying ‘no’ to the state’s demands,” he said, accusing the BJP-led union government of denying funds for schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, disaster relief and the rural employment programme, besides delaying approvals for projects including metro rail in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.
Touting his ‘Dravidian model’ government’s performance since 2021, Stalin said the DMK administration has fulfilled the seven key pledges the party had announced ahead of the last Assembly election in the same city.
‘Industrial investment to get us full sweep in polls’
He pointed to increased industrial investment, the launch of several SIPCOT industrial parks, growth in startups and expansion of welfare programmes benefiting lakhs of people.
“These achievements alone will get us a full sweep in this election,” stated the CM.
Several flagship schemes, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, the breakfast programme in schools, Pudhumai Penn assistance for girl students and the CM’s health insurance scheme has reached large sections of the population, he said, adding that these schemes can never be stopped by anyone.
Stalin also took a swipe at opposition parties, alleging that many of them were releasing election promises in “installments” and “merely topping up or copying” welfare schemes already implemented by the DMK government.
He further accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the AIADMK. Claiming that the Dravidian major’s leadership had effectively placed its party under the control of the BJP, he accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of “being submissive” to the BJP. “Remember, I am the only person elected as CM by the people of Tamil Nadu after MGR, Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) and Jayalalithaa,” said Stalin, alluding to Palaniswami’s stint as CM from 2017-21 following the death of Jayalalithaa.
Urging party cadre to carry the message across the state, Stalin said the coming election will not be ‘DMK versus NDA’ but ‘Tamil Nadu versus the NDA’ and called on the cadre to ensure the victory of both the DMK and its alliance partners in the polls.
In an X post following the conference, Stalin exuded confidence that the DMK will return to power for a seventh term and its legacy will continue.
Stalin alleged in the post that the BJP, despite its attempts to expand its presence through pressure tactics, will not be able gain a foothold in TN by riding on the back of others.
Stalin said Tiruchy held a special place in the DMK’s history, noting that seven of the party’s 12 state conferences have been held in the city. He recalled that social reformer Periyar lived in Tiruchy, that C N Annadurai and Periyar had once been jailed there in separate cases, and that Karunanidhi led the historic Kallakudi protest and was first elected to the Assembly from Kulithalai in the region.