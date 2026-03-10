TN will say ‘no entry’ to NDA: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asserted that Tamil Nadu will not allow “saffron forces” to gain ground in the state, declaring that the coming Assembly election is essentially a contest between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing lakhs of cadre at DMK’s 12th state conference held at Siruganur near Tiruchy, Stalin said the Dravidian movement, symbolised by the party’s black-and-red flag, would continue to resist attempts to ‘saffronise the state’.

“Tamil Nadu will say ‘no entry’ to the NDA that keeps saying ‘no’ to the state’s demands,” he said, accusing the BJP-led union government of denying funds for schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, disaster relief and the rural employment programme, besides delaying approvals for projects including metro rail in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.

Touting his ‘Dravidian model’ government’s performance since 2021, Stalin said the DMK administration has fulfilled the seven key pledges the party had announced ahead of the last Assembly election in the same city.