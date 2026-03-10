Velliangiri climb: 47-year-old man dies, third death this season

COIMBATORE: A 47-year-old devotee from Kempatti Colony in Coimbatore city died while climbing the hills leading to the Velliangiri temple on Sunday night.

This is the third death reported while climbing the hills through the forest path this season, whereas nine devotees died due to various reasons in 2025 between February and May.

The deceased has been identified as J Haridass. He was found unconscious near the Monkey Bridge on the first hill at 11 pm on Sunday.

Police sources say one of the doctors who was also trekking along with other devotees noticed Haridass lying on the path. As there was no pulse, the doctor advised Haridass' friends to contact the police and the forest department staff in the foothills.

The Alandurai police and the personnel of the Boluvampatti forest range deputed dolly bearers to bring down the body to the foothill.

"As per our investigation, the man collapsed after experiencing fits and breathing difficulties. We handed over the body to his relatives after carrying out postmortem on Monday," said a police official attached to the Alandurai police station.