Another captive male elephant joins Chadivayal camp in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: One more captive elephant from Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) reached the newly inaugurated elephant camp at Chadivayal in Boluvampatti in the district.

The male elephant John, along with its mahout and kavadi, reached Boluvampatti a few days ago in a forest department truck after the veterinarian of Theppakkadu certified that the animal was fit to travel and healthy. This addition has added a feather to the Tamil Nadu forest department's cap for its efforts in handling captive elephants at the Siruvani foothills and mitigating human-animal conflict in the district.

The 35-year-old elephant has joined another male elephant, Muthu and a female elephant, Cauvery (17), both of which were nurtured at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Ulanthy forest range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and were brought to Chadivayal elephant camp on February 26.