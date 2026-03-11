CM Stalin reviews war situation, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials to assess the potential impact of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran on Tamil Nadu and to chart response measures. The meeting focused on possible repercussions for the state, particularly the safety of Tamils living in the Gulf, the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the region, and the supply of LPG cylinders.

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the union government to take steps to ensure the safety of Tamils residing in the affected regions.

He also requested the centre to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen who may be stranded in the region due to the tensions. Stalin further stressed that the centre should ensure that any shortage of LPG cylinders arising from the conflict does not affect the public, commercial establishments, or Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

He also urged the centre to make alternative arrangements for restaurants in case of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

In addition, he requested that adequate electricity be supplied to restaurants and other establishments. Officials said the state government will continue to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as required.