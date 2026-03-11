Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin unveils Rs 1.43 crore ‘Kattranai Thoorum Arivu’ statue at Marina

According to an official release, the statue, installed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, is aimed at showcasing the development of the state’s school education department.
CM M K Stalin, Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and others during the statue’s unveiling on Tuesday.
CM M K Stalin, Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and others during the statue’s unveiling on Tuesday.(Photo | P Jawahar)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the “Kattranai Thoorum Arivu” statue installed at Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore.

According to an official release, the statue, installed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, is aimed at showcasing the development of the state’s school education department. The release noted that TN continues to excel in the field of education through continuous improvements in educational planning, administration, and infrastructure from Classes I to XII.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Public Works E V Velu were present.

Marina
Kattranai Thoorum Arivu

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com