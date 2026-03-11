CM Stalin unveils Rs 1.43 crore ‘Kattranai Thoorum Arivu’ statue at Marina

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the “Kattranai Thoorum Arivu” statue installed at Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore.

According to an official release, the statue, installed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, is aimed at showcasing the development of the state’s school education department. The release noted that TN continues to excel in the field of education through continuous improvements in educational planning, administration, and infrastructure from Classes I to XII.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Public Works E V Velu were present.