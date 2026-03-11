CPM turns down DMK’s offer, wants more than 5 seats; likely to settle for 6

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is adamant on not increasing the seats to its ally CPM, while the latter is expecting a nominal increase in the seats than that it contested in the 2021 assembly election. During the second round of talks with the CPM on Tuesday, sources said, DMK offered five seats, one less than what CPM contested in 2021. CPM leaders, who were part of the negotiation committee, asked the DMK leaders to consider increasing the number of seats nominally, if not substantially.

Speaking to reporters after the negotiation, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said though they understand the situation of the DMK, they (CPM) cannot accept fewer seats. “Since more allies have joined the DMK-led front, the committee asked us to reduce the number of seats. We understand their situation, but at the same time, we have asked them for a nominal increase in seats, which they said they would discuss with chief minister and let us know by tomorrow (Wednesday). The negotiation would start again tomorrow,” Shamugam told reporters.