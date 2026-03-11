'Dalit Christians must be listed as SC community': Human rights activist Vincent Kathir

MADURAI: Human rights activist and CEO of the NGO Evidence Vincent Kathir on Tuesday said Dalit Christians should be recognized as Scheduled Caste so that victims of caste violence can receive compensation from government as per provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Referring to the March 2 Nanguneri sickle attack incident in which John Mark, a Dalit Christian and Trinath Kata, worker from Odisha died, Kathir said John's family is not eligible to receive compensation because Dalit Christians are listed under the Backward Class (BC). "The Tamil Nadu government should ensure that Dalit Christians are included under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, making them eligible for compensation and the benefits they deserve," he said.

Alleging failure of police intelligence, Kathir said "Local police stated there was no personal enmity behind the brutal attack, but our field investigation revealed longstanding tensions between two communities, in the region. On the tragic night, one group went on a rampage in Perumalpattu village. Shockingly, the two victims were not connected to either of these communities and had no involvement with the caste tension prevailing between the two sides. Such attacks should be categorized as community-based clashes, which are often more devastating than personal disputes. The attack appears to have been motivated solely by caste affiliation, and highlights a troubling pattern of caste-based violence."

Further, he said there has been a notable increase in caste-related violence in districts like Theni, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Pudukottai in recent years.