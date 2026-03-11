Dead lizard found in midday meal, 44 students admitted to hospital in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 44 students studying at the corporation middle school at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore city were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after they developed health issues allegedly triggered by food poisoning.
The school is situated inside the campus of TNHB Housing Unit at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore city.
Sources said, shortly after lunch, the students found a dead lizard in one of the plates, and they began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, raising suspicion of food poisoning.
The affected children were immediately taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). One child was admitted to a private hospital.
Upon receiving information, some parents of affected children rushed to CMCH, while others thronged in front of the school premises. They demanded the school authorities for an answer regarding the negligence in food preparation.
A student studying in Class 5 said that they were offered sambar rice as a midday meal on Tuesday. "While having lunch, one student noticed a dead lizard in the food, and he immediately vomited. Following this, we all felt severe stomach pain and developed vomiting. The teachers were informed, who alerted the parents and 108 ambulance services. We were then brought to CMCH," the student said.
Following their admission, Coimbatore city municipal Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Coimbatore corporation Mayor R Ranganayaki, Kavundampalayam MLA PRG Arunkumar visited the hospital and held talks with the students and their parents.
"As the dead lizard was found immediately, it prevented many students from having the food further. We deployed five doctors for immediate care and sent the student to CMCH. As many as 30 boys and 13 girls are admitted to CMCH, and all are stable. An adequate number of doctors and nurses have been deployed to monitor their health. As per the medical examination, they will be kept under treatment till night and will be discharged based on their wish. The situation is under control," he said.
The school was renovated by the Martin Group, owned by lottery king Santiago Martin, with a Rs 7 crore investment, transforming it into a modern, high-quality learning environment and was inaugurated in 2024 by Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
The Commissioner added that while the school was renovated by the Martin group, the meals are prepared by the corporation staff. "A detailed investigation has been ordered, and a circular will be issued to all corporation schools to maintain hygienic practices in meal preparations," he said.
Meanwhile, the food safety department has also held an inspection at the kitchen and the school premises on Tuesday afternoon and collected the food and raw materials samples for laboratory testing, according to the officials.