Dead lizard found in midday meal, 44 students admitted to hospital in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 44 students studying at the corporation middle school at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore city were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after they developed health issues allegedly triggered by food poisoning.

The school is situated inside the campus of TNHB Housing Unit at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore city.

Sources said, shortly after lunch, the students found a dead lizard in one of the plates, and they began experiencing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, raising suspicion of food poisoning.

The affected children were immediately taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). One child was admitted to a private hospital.

Upon receiving information, some parents of affected children rushed to CMCH, while others thronged in front of the school premises. They demanded the school authorities for an answer regarding the negligence in food preparation.

A student studying in Class 5 said that they were offered sambar rice as a midday meal on Tuesday. "While having lunch, one student noticed a dead lizard in the food, and he immediately vomited. Following this, we all felt severe stomach pain and developed vomiting. The teachers were informed, who alerted the parents and 108 ambulance services. We were then brought to CMCH," the student said.

Following their admission, Coimbatore city municipal Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Coimbatore corporation Mayor R Ranganayaki, Kavundampalayam MLA PRG Arunkumar visited the hospital and held talks with the students and their parents.