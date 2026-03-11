Drunk man enters Lok Nivas in Puducherry for overnight nap

PUDUCHERRY: Security has been tightened at Lok Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry at Beach Road, after a youth allegedly entered the premises by scaling a wall late on Monday.

The original L-G office-cum-residence on Rangapillai Road is currently undergoing renovation. As a result, the complex has been temporarily shifted to the Cultural Centre building located in the old distillery complex overlooking the sea.

According to sources, a young man allegedly scaled the compound wall and entered the Lok Nivas premises during the night. He was later found sleeping inside a room on the ground floor. When the staff questioned him the next morning about his identity, he said he was a tourist and had entered the premises after losing way.

Following this, the police were alerted and the youth was taken into custody for questioning. During the inquiry, he was identified as Hardik Jha, a college student from Jharkhand, who had come to Puducherry to meet a friend. Police said Hardik Jha had travelled to Vanur in connection with a road accident case involving his friend Kirthik. As the hearing in the case was postponed, the two reportedly came to Puducherry and booked a room for their stay.

On Monday night, the duo allegedly consumed alcohol and were walking back to their accommodation. However, probe suggests that Hardik lost his way while in an intoxicated condition and accidentally entered the Lok Nivas premises. Police officials said further inquiry is on and security arrangements at Lok Nivas have been strengthened.