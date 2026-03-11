EPS will be next Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK-led NDA to defeat corrupt DMK: Piyush Goyal

TIRUCHY: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and form the government, with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) becoming the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters at a private hotel on Collectorate Road in Tiruchy, Goyal said the NDA was contesting the election to remove the “corrupt and anti-Tamil” DMK government.

"The AIADMK-led NDA is the only alternative to the DMK in Tamil Nadu. Under the leadership of EPS, the alliance will form the next government,” he said.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu would not accept Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister and added that the alliance was working to protect Tamil culture and pride.

When asked about reports of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joining the NDA, Goyal did not give a clear answer. He said such talks were only speculation.

Goyal said the alliance partners shared friendly relations and that any issues would be settled internally.

He later met AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is staying at a hotel near the Central Bus Stand in the city.

After the meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that seat-sharing was not discussed as formal talks have not yet begun.

He said the meeting mainly focused on general policy matters and ways to work for the development of Tamil Nadu. He added that seat-sharing discussions would take place at the appropriate time and details would be announced once a decision is made.