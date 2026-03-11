Feral pig menace: Iron cages to be placed in five blocks in Thoothukudi to trap animals

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration has decided to place large iron cages in several village panchayats to trap feral pigs that have been damaging agricultural crops in many parts of the district.
The move comes after tissue and hair samples collected by the forest department confirmed that the animals are feral pigs and not wild boars. The samples, which were sent for analysis to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Chennai, revealed that the animals are domestic pigs that have turned feral.
Sources said iron cages will be purchased for five panchayat unions — Karungulam, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam and Pudur — where farmers have been facing severe crop losses due to the pig menace. Each block will procure two cages, which will be deployed in affected areas by the respective panchayat administrations under the guidance of forest officials.
An official told TNIE that the panchayat administration has sanctioned Rs 1.80 lakh for each cage from the panchayat union general funds. The cages will measure about 5 feet by 8 feet with a height of 3.5 feet.
Once the pigs are trapped, they will be handed over to pork traders and exporters who offer the best price, the official added.
Officials said the decision was taken after a trial operation using an iron cage in Srivaikuntam successfully trapped several pigs. Based on the positive outcome, the district administration decided to implement the measure across the affected blocks.
Since the animals have been identified as domestic pigs, the forest department cannot take action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. As a result, farmers are also not eligible to claim compensation for crop damage caused by the pigs.
Farmers in the district have been complaining that feral pigs have destroyed several acres of crops including maize, corn, black gram and green gram. There have also been instances where farmers working in fields were attacked by the animals.