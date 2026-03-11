Feral pig menace: Iron cages to be placed in five blocks in Thoothukudi to trap animals

An official told TNIE that the panchayat administration has sanctioned Rs 1.80 lakh for each cage from the panchayat union general funds. The cages will measure about 5 feet by 8 feet with a height of 3.5 feet.

Once the pigs are trapped, they will be handed over to pork traders and exporters who offer the best price, the official added.

Officials said the decision was taken after a trial operation using an iron cage in Srivaikuntam successfully trapped several pigs. Based on the positive outcome, the district administration decided to implement the measure across the affected blocks.

Since the animals have been identified as domestic pigs, the forest department cannot take action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. As a result, farmers are also not eligible to claim compensation for crop damage caused by the pigs.

Farmers in the district have been complaining that feral pigs have destroyed several acres of crops including maize, corn, black gram and green gram. There have also been instances where farmers working in fields were attacked by the animals.