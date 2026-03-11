Finally, Madurai airport declared international airport

MADURAI: Madurai airport was officially declared an international airport on Tuesday, following the union cabinet’s approval and the issuance of formal orders by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), marking the culmination of a long-pending demand from the southern districts. Airport director P Muthukumar said the international status is expected to serve as a catalyst for tourism, trade and overall economic growth in the region.

“It is expected to significantly enhance global connectivity and accelerate development in Madurai and the southern districts,” he said. The airport has been operating round the clock since October 1, 2024, and currently handles 242 scheduled flights per week.

While it is well connected to major domestic destinations such as Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the airport presently offers direct international services to Colombo, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Officials said the new status is likely to attract more international carriers and open up new routes.