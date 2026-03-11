Frame SOP on handling issues of disabled: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered chief secretary of the UT to frame a standard operating procedure within two months to sensitise all the departments to deal with persons with disability.

The order was issued by the first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava (since retired) and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday while allowing a petition filed by E Hariharan, a native of Puducherry but currently staying at a village in Mayiladuthurai district.

The court observed that more than anything else, a person with disability is legitimate in his expectation that in all walks of life and interaction in the society, he would be treated equally; without discrimination and attitudinal barriers; and with sensitivity.

The petitioner prayed for the court seeking directions to the Revenue authorities to issue him nativity certificate and the Electricity Department to appoint him to the post of junior engineer.

The Revenue authorities had denied him the nativity certificate stating he was currently staying outside the Union Territory, while the Electricity Department declared him not suitable for the job on the grounds of the medical board report on July 25, 2025.