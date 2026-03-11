Minor riding with friends on bike chased and gangraped near Madurantakam in Chennai

CHENGALPATTU: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a history-sheeter and his associate on the banks of a waterbody near Madurantakam on Monday night. While the police have arrested one suspect, a history-sheeter named ‘Kakka’ Balaji of Thiruverkadu, search is on for his accomplice.

Preliminary inquiries revealed when the girl along with two others – a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – were heading from Tambaram to Keelakandai village near Madurantakam on a bike, they were intercepted by the men, who were following them on another two-wheeler, near Devathur.

In a bid to evade the pursuers, the boy accelerated but lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall. In the ensuing chaos, when the men closed in, the boy and the other girl managed to escape on the bike, leaving behind the 14-year-old, who was injured in the crash.

The two men, who were allegedly drunk at the time, dragged the girl to a secluded area near a lake bund and subjected her to rape and assault, allegedly till the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the survivor somehow managed to reach the Chengalpattu Government Hospital on Tuesday morning and reported the incident to the duty doctors there. Following an alert from hospital authorities, the Melmaruvathur All Women Police Station registered a case and formed four special teams. A senior police official confirmed the arrest of Balaji, who has many cases in Guduvanchery police limits. The survivor is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stable, sources added.