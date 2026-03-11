Molotov cocktails hurled at the office of Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in Karaikudi

SIVAGANGA: Miscreants hurled Molotov cocktails at the office of Sivaganga MP Karti P. Chidambaram in Subramaniyapuram, Karaikudi, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident came to light in the morning. As the office was locked at the time, no one was present inside and no injuries were reported.

A police officer involved in the investigation said the exact time of the incident is unknown as the office does not have CCTV surveillance. Police are attempting to determine the timing through other means. The impact of two Molotov cocktails was visible on the premises of the locked office, but no significant damage was caused.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police are examining whether it could be linked to the MP’s recent speeches about the Iran war or his criticism of the BJP.

The reason will become clear only after the suspects involved are identified and arrested.

Following the incident, Karaikudi INC MLA S. Mangudi visited the spot as the MP was not in the locality. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad also inspected the venue and has formed special teams to identify and apprehend the miscreants.