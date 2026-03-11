Neglected 'Coimbatore Icons' boards on DB Road spark concern among residents

COIMBATORE: Residents and social activists in the city have raised concerns over the poor maintenance of the 'Coimbatore Icons' information boards installed along DB Road in RS Puram by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), saying the displays meant to honour eminent personalities have been left in a state of neglect.
The boards, which feature photographs and brief histories of personalities who played a significant role in shaping the city's growth and identity, were installed to educate the public and celebrate Coimbatore's legacy. However, several of these boards are now damaged, faded and rusting due to lack of upkeep.
M Mridula, a resident, said, "The displays were once a point of pride for the locality, drawing the attention of pedestrians and visitors who paused to learn about the personalities who contributed to Coimbatore's development in fields such as industry, education and public service. And just like those personalities, the boards have also been forgotten now."
Frequent visitors to the bustling DB Road stretch said the condition of the boards has deteriorated steadily over time. In many places, the frames are corroded, the photographs have faded, and the text has become difficult to read. Some boards have also reportedly suffered major physical damage.
"DB Road is one of the most prominent stretches in RS Puram and sees heavy footfall every day. These boards were installed to highlight the city's rich history and honour those who helped build Coimbatore. It is unfortunate to see them in such a neglected condition," said S Abishek, a regular commuter.
Social activists and locals have urged the civic body to immediately inspect and restore the damaged displays. They have suggested repairing rusted frames, replacing faded photographs and updating the information panels to ensure the boards remain informative and visually appealing.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "We received the complaints regarding the damaged information boards on the DB Road. Based on the concerns, the officials have been instructed to fix them immediately. We have issued the repair orders. Necessary corrections will be made, and the boards will be fixed soon."