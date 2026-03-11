Neglected 'Coimbatore Icons' boards on DB Road spark concern among residents

COIMBATORE: Residents and social activists in the city have raised concerns over the poor maintenance of the 'Coimbatore Icons' information boards installed along DB Road in RS Puram by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), saying the displays meant to honour eminent personalities have been left in a state of neglect.

The boards, which feature photographs and brief histories of personalities who played a significant role in shaping the city's growth and identity, were installed to educate the public and celebrate Coimbatore's legacy. However, several of these boards are now damaged, faded and rusting due to lack of upkeep.

M Mridula, a resident, said, "The displays were once a point of pride for the locality, drawing the attention of pedestrians and visitors who paused to learn about the personalities who contributed to Coimbatore's development in fields such as industry, education and public service. And just like those personalities, the boards have also been forgotten now."

Frequent visitors to the bustling DB Road stretch said the condition of the boards has deteriorated steadily over time. In many places, the frames are corroded, the photographs have faded, and the text has become difficult to read. Some boards have also reportedly suffered major physical damage.