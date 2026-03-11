No SOP for kids play area at Coimbatore's Muthannankulam lakefront

COIMBATORE: Locals and social activists have raised serious concerns over the lack of adequate safety measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for children's recreational activities at the Muthannankulam lakefront in the city.

The lakefront, developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) under the Smart City projects, is among more than seven lakefronts beautified across the city in recent years. The project includes landscaping works, walkways, children's play area and entertainment facilities aimed at attracting families and visitors.

As part of these initiatives, several recreational activities have been introduced at the lakefront. These include a Ferris wheel, mini water-pool boat rides, inflatable bouncy houses, and remote-operated battery car rides for children. However, visitors have alleged that many of these attractions are operating without adequate safety precautions or clearly defined operational protocols.

The issue came to the fore recently when a minor mishap involving a battery-operated toy car left a young child injured. According to witnesses, the operator of the remote-controlled battery car drove the vehicle across a rope tied near a pedestrian pathway. The rope got caught in the child's mouth, causing a minor injury.

Walkers who were nearby quickly alerted the operator, after which the vehicle was stopped, and the child was rescued. The child's parents later confronted the operator and rebuked him over his negligence.