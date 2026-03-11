No SOP for kids play area at Coimbatore's Muthannankulam lakefront

COIMBATORE: Locals and social activists have raised serious concerns over the lack of adequate safety measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for children's recreational activities at the Muthannankulam lakefront in the city.
The lakefront, developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) under the Smart City projects, is among more than seven lakefronts beautified across the city in recent years. The project includes landscaping works, walkways, children's play area and entertainment facilities aimed at attracting families and visitors.
As part of these initiatives, several recreational activities have been introduced at the lakefront. These include a Ferris wheel, mini water-pool boat rides, inflatable bouncy houses, and remote-operated battery car rides for children. However, visitors have alleged that many of these attractions are operating without adequate safety precautions or clearly defined operational protocols.
The issue came to the fore recently when a minor mishap involving a battery-operated toy car left a young child injured. According to witnesses, the operator of the remote-controlled battery car drove the vehicle across a rope tied near a pedestrian pathway. The rope got caught in the child's mouth, causing a minor injury.
Walkers who were nearby quickly alerted the operator, after which the vehicle was stopped, and the child was rescued. The child's parents later confronted the operator and rebuked him over his negligence.
R Sanjay, one of the two people who helped rescue the child, said the situation could have turned far more serious. "Fortunately, the rope did not tighten around the child's neck and instead got caught in the mouth. Otherwise, it could have become fatal," he added.
He further said that although the lakefront offers several rides and activities that attract families, the absence of proper safety protocols remains a major concern. "There are many amenities for kids, but no clear SOP. Without proper safety measures, such rides can endanger young children. Authorities must frame clear SOPs and implement them before permitting these activities," he said.
Visitors have also pointed to the absence of protective safety nets near certain attractions such as the bouncing houses, Ferris wheel and mini pool boat rides, which they say are essential to ensure children's safety.
Responding to concerns, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that the civic body would examine the issue and take corrective steps. "As far as activities at Muthannankulam are concerned, we have obtained necessary approval from the Public Works Department (PWD) only for the Ferris wheel, as other rides don't require any approval. Regarding other amenities, we will frame a proper SOP and ensure that safety measures are implemented. I will also instruct officials to immediately inspect the play zone," he said.