Outgoing governor R N Ravi thanks TN people for their love and support

CHENNAI: R N Ravi on Tuesday conveyed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support and affection during his 54-month-long term as state governor.

In a farewell message before leaving to take charge as Governor of West Bengal, Ravi said the time he spent in Tamil Nadu would remain one of the most memorable in his life.

“I sincerely thank the people of Tamil Nadu. Over the past 54 months, I had the opportunity to meet people from different parts of the state and experience their affection,” he said.

Further, Ravi praised Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural and literary traditions, and said he had the chance to learn more about them by interacting with scholars and others during his visits across the state.

He also commended the hardworking nature of the people, and said their dedication and energy impressed him.