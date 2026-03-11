PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchy today

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in the state during his visit to Tiruchy on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370km, apart from laying foundation stone for a bypass road near Gangaikonda Cholapuran on NH-81.

“The prime minister will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other states including Telangana, Karnataka, Keralam and eastern India,” the release read.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai.