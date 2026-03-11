Talks under way to clear stranded ships with Namakkal eggs

SALEM: While it has been more than 10 days after a shipment from Namakkal carrying nearly 3.5 crore eggs remains stranded at sea due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has said it is in talks with shipping lines in Dubai to ensure the safe movement of the consignments.

Exporters from Namakkal said about 70 containers, each carrying nearly five lakh eggs, were shipped to Middle Eastern countries in a single vessel on February 28. However, due to the prevailing war, the vessel has not been able to reach the designated ports.

Poultry farmers fear that if the consignments are forced to return to Namakkal, it could severely affect the domestic market, which is already facing limited demand and excess supply. They also pointed out that eggs exported through cold-chain systems carry printed manufacturing and expiry dates, making it difficult to store them for long.

Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, said the association had appealed to the government and APEDA to take immediate steps to support exporters and poultry farmers.