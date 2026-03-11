‘Tamil Nadu must embrace AI in 5-7 years to capitalise on population dividend’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has a five- to seven-year window to prepare its workforce for the artificial intelligence (AI) era, failing which the state risks losing a major economic opportunity, the State Planning Commission (SPC) has stated.

The SPC’s report titled, ‘Tamil Nadu: AI & Future Workforce–Preparing Every Level of the Workforce for the Age of Artificial Intelligence’ cautions that with the state’s total fertility rate already at 1.3 and 14% of the population above 60, the current demographic advantage will begin to shrink soon.

“Every year of delay in building AI workforce readiness reduces the productive years available to capture AI-driven gains across the working age population,” the report stated.

It pointed out that the state possesses one of the country’s largest higher education ecosystems, with 463 engineering colleges, 61 universities, 492 polytechnic institutions and 503 ITIs producing more than five lakh graduates annually. It also has the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). What, however, is missing is AI-focused content, mid-career reskilling pathways and outcome-based measurement of training programmes, it added.