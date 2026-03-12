17-year-old girl found dead among bushes in Thoothukudi, rape suspected

THOOTHUKUDI: In a suspected case of sexual assault and murder, a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday evening was found strangled to death with scratch marks on her neck at a secluded spot in a village near Kulathur on Wednesday evening.

Her family members and villagers accused police of not taking timely action on their complaint and staged a protest on the Kurukkusalai-Kulathur road demanding action against police personnel and immediate arrest of the culprits. The girl was a class 12 students and her parents are farmers.

According to sources, around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, she left the house to attend nature’s call and did not return home.

After searching for her, the parents went to the Kulathur police station to lodge a complaint, but were allegedly told to go to Vilathikulam all women police station because the newly appointed inspector would take charge only on Wednesday.

At the Vilathikulam all women police station, the AWPS inspector allegedly insulted them and did not take their complaint seriously. The family approached Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan,and he raised the issue with the Superintendent of Police.

Based on the SP’s instructions, a case was registered on Wednesday morning and AWPS and Kulathur Police began searching for her.