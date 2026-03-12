50 students expelled from a Kovai govt school this academic year

COIMBATORE: Around 50 students from Classes 7 to 12 at the government higher secondary school in Ondipudur, Coimbatore, were allegedly expelled from school this academic year alone, owing to irregular attendance and poor academic performance. 15 students studying in Classes 10 and 12 were allegedly unable to write their board examinations this year.

District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that they would inquire into the matter and take necessary action to ensure students' education.

A Class 11 student who did not wish to be named said, "The headmistress had called up my parents as my attendance was irregular. She told them that my poor attendance was affecting my studies and academic performance in school. She further advised them to obtain a transfer certificate (TC)," he said.

A parent, M Rajendran (name changed), who is also a construction worker in Coimbatore, told TNIE, "My son was weak in studies, so the headmistress called me to school in November. She said he was weak in academics and advised me to get a TC and admit him to an ITI. Although I begged her thrice to let him continue his studies as he had to write the Class 10 examinations, she refused. His life is now affected." He added that after obtaining TC, the student now works as an office boy at a lorry office in the city.

When TNIE contacted a few students and parents over the phone, they said that they had been forced to take TCs from the school after officials cited irregular attendance and poor academic performance. Meanwhile, a letter listing students' names, classes, EMIS numbers, and TC issue dates has been circulating on social media. Though the school's name is not mentioned, it indicates that 49 students have been issued TCs.