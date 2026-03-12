50 students expelled from a Kovai govt school this academic year

COIMBATORE: Around 50 students from Classes 7 to 12 at the government higher secondary school in Ondipudur, Coimbatore, were allegedly expelled from school this academic year alone, owing to irregular attendance and poor academic performance. 15 students studying in Classes 10 and 12 were allegedly unable to write their board examinations this year.
District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that they would inquire into the matter and take necessary action to ensure students' education.
A Class 11 student who did not wish to be named said, "The headmistress had called up my parents as my attendance was irregular. She told them that my poor attendance was affecting my studies and academic performance in school. She further advised them to obtain a transfer certificate (TC)," he said.
A parent, M Rajendran (name changed), who is also a construction worker in Coimbatore, told TNIE, "My son was weak in studies, so the headmistress called me to school in November. She said he was weak in academics and advised me to get a TC and admit him to an ITI. Although I begged her thrice to let him continue his studies as he had to write the Class 10 examinations, she refused. His life is now affected." He added that after obtaining TC, the student now works as an office boy at a lorry office in the city.
When TNIE contacted a few students and parents over the phone, they said that they had been forced to take TCs from the school after officials cited irregular attendance and poor academic performance. Meanwhile, a letter listing students' names, classes, EMIS numbers, and TC issue dates has been circulating on social media. Though the school's name is not mentioned, it indicates that 49 students have been issued TCs.
Sources from the district school education department said that after the headmistress joined the school in this academic year, she allegedly began expelling students for irregular attendance, poor academic performance, and poor conduct, in a bid to protect the school's reputation. She expelled around 50 students with teachers' support alone this academic year.
"As a strategy, the headmistress and teachers call up parents to the school and highlight their children's issues, such as conduct and academic performance. She then encourages these parents to obtain TC. Most parents comply, and subsequently, the headmistress will take it in writing from them, confirming that they have taken a TC of their own volition. Most students are now staying at home or going to work," sources added.
Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam president V Eswaran urged the school education department to inquire into this and take stringent action. "Most headmasters force parents to get TCs if students are weak in studies. Their aim is for every student to score a centum in the board examination. This spoils students' education and their future. Such incidents occur in many schools, but are often hidden," he alleged.
Repeated attempts to reach the school headmistress went in vain.