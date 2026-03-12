700 new tenements opened on Walltax Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated several completed infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stone for new development works under the North Chennai Development Scheme.

During the event, Stalin inaugurated 700 tenements constructed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a cost of Rs 133 crore on Walltax Road. The housing complex includes 390 units in Block A and 310 units in Block B, with 35 units reserved for persons with disabilities. Each unit has a kitchen, hall, bedroom and bathroom facilities, a release said.

He also inaugurated a Chief Minister Marriage Hall built at a cost of Rs 18.42 crore, Corporation Printing Press costing Rs 8.14 crore, Chief Minister Sports Ground built at Rs 9.81 crore, and a dialysis centre and rehabilitation facility constructed at Rs 9.67 crore.

Additionally, the chief minister opened the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Park and Nallathanneer Kulam in Perungalathur, which have been upgraded at a cost of Rs 4.73 crore.

During the event, the CM distributed house allotment orders to 10 beneficiaries and also conducted wedding ceremonies for 10 couples, presenting them with marriage assistance. He also laid foundation stones for five new projects worth Rs 51 crore, including a multipurpose centre, three community welfare halls in North Chennai and a modern library facility.