After delay of eight months, Thirumangalam water scheme to be ready in May

MADURAI: The new drinking water supply scheme for Thirumangalam municipality implemented at a cost of Rs 52.54 crore is expected to be completed only by May 2026, facing a delay of more than eight months from its original deadline, due to multiple factors, including issues related to departmental clearances.

The project, which was launched on January 22, 2024, was initially scheduled to be completed by October 2025. Residents have expressed disappointment over the slow progress of the project. K Moorthy, a resident of Thirumangalam, said that the town had been awaiting an improved water supply scheme for several years.

“In early 2020, senior officials and a few politicians from Thirumangalam municipality announced a new water supply scheme for the town estimated at Rs 40 crore. But for nearly two years there was no progress. Later, in November 2023, it was revealed that a revised project would be launched with an increased estimate of Rs 52.54 crore, drawing water from the Vaigai river near Mullipallam village,” he said.

Another resident, A Sathish, pointed out that the project proposal included the construction of five overhead tanks (OHTs) within Thirumangalam town. “Two overhead tanks were constructed in early 2024 along the Thirumangalam–Madurai Main Road and Sholavandan Main Road, but they are still incomplete,” he said.

He further alleged that pipeline works along the Thirumangalam–Virudhunagar Main Road stretch of about three kilometres have not been taken up over the past two years.