Do not panic or feel anxious over LPG shortage, says TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Explaining the efforts being made by his government to ease the LPG crisis caused by the war in West Asia, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday urged the people of Tamil Nadu not to panic or feel anxious.

"While the Union Government is stating that sufficient fuel stocks are available, I request the general public not to panic or feel anxious. At this time, let us stand in support of the efforts being undertaken by the Union Government and confront the West Asian war situation!" the CM said in his post on the X handle.

The CM's appeal assumes significance in the wake of reports from across the state about panic buying of petrol, people standing in long queues for LPG cylinders, and complaints regarding shortages.

In his post on the X handle, the CM said, "Due to the West Asian war situation, to address the crises that have currently arisen, in addition to holding a high level consultation two days ago, I have written a letter to the Prime Minister and the relevant Union Ministers regarding the shortage of cooking gas cylinders, as well as the supply of petroleum products including petrol and diesel."

The CM also recalled that Food Minister A. R. Sakkarapani chaired a consultative meeting to address the gas shortage. He added that opposition parties have also staged protests in the Parliament premises to urge the Union government to pay more serious attention to the issue.