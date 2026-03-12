Four new tanks built to augment water supply to wild elephants in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The forest department has constructed four new tanks powered by solar-powered borewells to ensure enough supply of water for elephants passing through the forests in Palacode and Dharmapuri. Keeping wild elephants well-hydrated is necessary for their health in the summer season and also to limit their outside forays when thirsty.

"These tanks provide about 20,000 litres of water to elephants every day," said forest department staff.

In Dharmapuri, the forest ranges of Palacode, Pennagaram and Hogenakkal form a crucial part of the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary. The forest here is the permanent base of 69 elephants and accommodates hundreds of herds of elephants passing through during the annual migration season.

"However, severe water shortage in the forest in the summer, forces these elephants to wander into farmlands, causing human-wildlife conflict. To prevent this, we have created four new tanks in addition to the existing 30-odd tanks," the staff added.