Include Pandiyar-Moyar river-linking project in party manifestos: Farmers
ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Farmers want political parties to include the Pandiyar-Moyar river-linking project in their election manifestos to increase the supply of water to districts which often receive low rainfall.
Availability of water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project would also increase with the linking of the Pandiyar and Moyar rivers, thereby benefiting the people of Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Coimbatore districts, reasoned farmers.
An Asaithambi, a farmer and Coordinator of the Pandiyar-Moyar Inaippu Iyakkam, stressed on the need for the interlinking of rivers for the future welfare of these four districts.
A dam can be built across the Pandiyar within the Tamil Nadu border and it can be linked to the Moyar to increase the water inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam, he reiterated.
"But this project has been at the negotiating level between the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for a long time. This project can meet the future water needs of four districts in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, this project is a need of the time. Political parties should include this project-related announcement in their election manifestos. This will make the project possible," he added.
"It is imperative to implement the Pandiar-Moyar link project which has been discussed since 1960," he added.
"The Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district is built at the confluence of the Bhavani River and the Moyar River. From the dam, the Bhavani River travels about 70 km and merges into the Cauvery near Bhavani Nagar. There are several irrigation projects, including the Lower Bhavani Project and about 4 lakh acres of farmlands in Erode district, relying on the Bhavani River and the dam on it," Asaithambi explained.
The Bhavani River is also a source of drinking water for Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Karur districts which often get poor rainfall. However, the Lower Bhavani Dam, which was built in 1955 with a capacity of 32.8 tmcft, has faced severe drought 15 times without even receiving 10 tmc of water. Droughts occur every five to 10 years in these areas," he added.
Augmented water supply through the linking of rivers will improve groundwater level, replenish waterbodies relied on by livestock, farmers and industries. The livelihood of agricultural workers too can be assured, Asaithambi added.
The Moyar originates from the Mukurthi Hills in the Nilgiris district, whereas Pandiar, also called Punnampuzha in some places, arises as a small stream in the Gudalur and Pandalur areas.
The Bhavani River originates in the Kundha Hills in the Nilgiris district.
"Pandiar flows for 20 km along the Tamil Nadu border, then flows into Kerala under the name Punnampuzha, joins the fourth largest river of Kerala, Saliyar, and merges into the Arabian Sea. It is estimated that 20 tmc of water is wasted this way every year. This is why we emphasise that a dam can be built across the Pandiyar within the Tamil Nadu border and this water can be linked to the Moyar to increase the water inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam. We can share this water equally with the state of Kerala. Senior engineering experts have also said that the project is technically feasible," Asaithambi further said.
M Velusamy, Coordinator of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project Agitation Committee, said, "Through the Pandiar-Moyar link project, we can ensure adequate availability of water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project which provides water to 1,045 water bodies in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts."
A senior official of the WRD (Coimbatore region) said, "If the Water Resources Department alone were to implement this project, it would have to spend Rs 40,000 crore. Therefore, we have developed a revised plan for electricity generation in collaboration with the TNEB. After getting approval, we will present it to the Kerala government."
MK Seethalakshmi, State Women Wing Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, said, "The announcement regarding this project was made in our 2016 election manifesto. Since it is a farmer-related issue, it will definitely be included in our 2026 election manifesto."