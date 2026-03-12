Include Pandiyar-Moyar river-linking project in party manifestos: Farmers

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Farmers want political parties to include the Pandiyar-Moyar river-linking project in their election manifestos to increase the supply of water to districts which often receive low rainfall.

Availability of water for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project would also increase with the linking of the Pandiyar and Moyar rivers, thereby benefiting the people of Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Coimbatore districts, reasoned farmers.

An Asaithambi, a farmer and Coordinator of the Pandiyar-Moyar Inaippu Iyakkam, stressed on the need for the interlinking of rivers for the future welfare of these four districts.

A dam can be built across the Pandiyar within the Tamil Nadu border and it can be linked to the Moyar to increase the water inflow to the Lower Bhavani Dam, he reiterated.

"But this project has been at the negotiating level between the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for a long time. This project can meet the future water needs of four districts in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, this project is a need of the time. Political parties should include this project-related announcement in their election manifestos. This will make the project possible," he added.

"It is imperative to implement the Pandiar-Moyar link project which has been discussed since 1960," he added.

"The Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district is built at the confluence of the Bhavani River and the Moyar River. From the dam, the Bhavani River travels about 70 km and merges into the Cauvery near Bhavani Nagar. There are several irrigation projects, including the Lower Bhavani Project and about 4 lakh acres of farmlands in Erode district, relying on the Bhavani River and the dam on it," Asaithambi explained.