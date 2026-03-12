LPG bookings crash Indane's IVR system in parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the state has triggered panic booking of domestic cylinders, disrupting the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) booking system of Indane Gas, the major supplier, in Chennai and a few other parts of the state.

Some consumers said that when they dialled the IVR number to request a new LPG cylinder, the system did not prompt the next option required to complete the booking. They were also unable to place bookings through WhatsApp.

Some families in Tirupattur said their cooking gas cylinders had run empty more than two weeks ago, but they were yet to receive a replacement.

R Rajathilagam of Madipakkam said, “The last cylinder I received was 10 days ago. When I tried to book another cylinder, I did not receive any message confirming the booking. The IVR kept repeating its message.”

Private dealers of BPCL in the Vandimedu area of Villupuram told TNIE that there was no unusual rush for cylinders among domestic consumers and the online booking system was functioning normally.

However, at an Indane distribution centre on KK Road in Villupuram, which primarily serves residential areas, people were seen crowding the premises with empty cylinders seeking replacements.

“People were anxious and crowded the office with their empty cylinders to get new ones. We distributed cylinders to all of them and have enough stock for now,” said an employee.

An official spokesperson of IOCL admitted that the IVR disruption was caused by panic bookings.