LPG crematoriums in Tamil Nadu's urban local bodies may face fuel crunch

Crematoriums that run on LPG in several urban local bodies across the state are currently managing with available stock. However, elected representatives and officials said they may face acute problems if the situation persists into the coming week.

Officials said that if the shortage continues, some LPG-based crematoriums could be operated using firewood. However, they cautioned that firewood-based operations may not be able to handle the current level of demand in most places and the public may have to be directed to use electric crematoriums.

M Jagadeesan, City Health Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation, said the city has around 55 LPG-based crematoriums. So far, none of their operations have been affected as adequate gas stocks have been ensured, he said.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “The crematoriums run by the corporation are being operated and maintained through a public-private partnership. Currently, LPG stock sufficient for 10 to 15 days is available, and we have also requested additional supply.”

Meanwhile, a few councillors from North Chennai said many LPG gasifier crematoriums operate in the Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones. If the supply disruption continues for a prolonged period, it could lead to problems for the public, they said.

Officials in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said the 11 gas-based crematoriums operated by the civic body have LPG supply only for another two to three days.

Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) Commissioner S Balachander said civic facilities within the corporation limits, including seven crematoriums, currently have LPG stock that would last for about 10 days.