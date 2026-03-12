Madras High Court slams Tamil Nadu govt for allotting sand dune land to school

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for allotting land classified as sand dunes as an alternative site for a private school in lieu of the land taken over from the institution.

“When this land of the petitioner is taken back for the Temple purposes and instead, Sand Dunes is given as alternate land, it is apt to quote Hubert Reeves who said -Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible Nature. Unaware that this Nature he is destroying is the God he’s worshiping,” Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said in a recent order.

He stated that without realizing that these sand dunes are also the incarnation of Lord Devanatha Swami, the authorities deemed it fit to allocate the dunes to the school.

“In their endeavour to protect the sentiments of the devotees of the Temple, they (the state) had attempted to give away God himself. Without considering the ecological importance of the sand dunes, the Government acted recklessly, in violation of the public trust doctrine imposed upon it,” the judge commented.

The observations were made while passing orders on a petition filed by St. Joseph Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Koothapakkam, in Cuddalore district.