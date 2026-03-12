Tamil Nadu

Plea to regulate bike taxis: Madurai Bench of Madras HC seeks TN govt's reply

The petitioner claimed that the state government’s failure to notify a specific scheme for use of motorcycles for hire has created a critical regulatory vacuum.
Court seeks state government's response to PIL seeking comprehensive regulatory framework governing aggregators who offer bike taxi services in Tamil Nadu.
Court seeks state government's response to PIL seeking comprehensive regulatory framework governing aggregators who offer bike taxi services in Tamil Nadu.
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the state government on a PIL filed seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework governing aggregators who offer bike taxi services in Tamil Nadu.

R Naveen Kumar of Madurai stated in the petition that app-based bike taxi services operated through digital aggregators such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, etc., have become an integral part of the transport ecosystem and serve as a primary source of livelihood for students and unemployed youth from economically weaker sections of the community. However, the state government’s failure to notify a specific scheme for such use of motorcycles for hire has created a critical regulatory vacuum, affecting the life and safety of passengers as well as the rights and livelihood of bike taxi drivers, Kumar claimed.

Moreover, the above app-based aggregator platforms are being allowed to operate without any geo-restriction or penalty, while the individual drivers alone face fines, vehicle seizure, and criminal prosecution, he added.

He requested the court to direct the state to impose appropriate geo-restrictions on the aggregators and further enact a comprehensive regulatory framework permitting registration of two-wheelers, which carry passengers for hire, as transport vehicles and grant proper permits for their lawful operation. A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and R Jothiraman directed the state government to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case to April 8.

