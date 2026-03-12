Portal monitoring Tamil Nadu cancer registry now open

CHENNAI: The Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA) on Wednesday launched an online analytics portal for real-time monitoring of reported cancer cases. The portal, Tamil Nadu-Cancer Registry Statistics (TN-CReSt), which provides access to Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry Program (TNCRP) data, was launched on the occasion of birth centenary year celebration of Dr V Shanta, former chairperson of WIA, who was instrumental in cancer registry surveillance activities.

It is an online tool that provides analysis of cancer incidence data based on age, gender, year of diagnosis, district and cancer site in any desired combinations under three domains - recent cancer statistics, cancer trends and cancer projections, according to a release.

TNCRP is a collaborative surveillance study on cancer incidence by WIA and the Tamil Nadu Health Department.