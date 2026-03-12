District registrars not empowered to cancel sale deed on fraud complaints, reiterates Madras HC

CHENNAI: Ruling against district registrars cancelling sale deeds on complaints of fraud, a division bench of the Madras High Court said that such powers are conferred only on the civil courts.

Hearing an appeal petition in connection with the cancellation of a deed by a district registrar in the Union Territory of Puducherry, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and K Surender recently pointed out that the constitutional courts have repeatedly held that the registering authority is not empowered to go into the civil rights of the parties. Only the competent civil court is rather empowered to declare civil rights, the bench added.

If the district registrar declares a document as fraudulent by merely conducting summary proceedings, it would infringe upon the civil rights of the parties regarding the properties, which is a constitutional right, the bench further stated.

Referring to the case in hand, the bench held that the district registrar ought not to have passed the orders as the matter was already pending in a civil court.