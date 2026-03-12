Residents demand bus halts, shelters near Krishnagiri government headquarters hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents have demanded a bus shelter infront of the newly constructed Government Krishnagiri District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur.

The new hospital building constructed on six acres of land at the cost of Rs 100 crore was inaugurated last month in Rayakottai road in Hosur. R Murugan (52) of Hosur said that he had visited hospital on Wednesday morning when he was forced to wait for more than half an hour to get a bus to reach Hosur.

"Only a town bus and a private mini bus stop in front of the hospital, while government buses plying between Dharmapuri to Hosur via Rayakottai do not halt. The lack of a bus shelter at this spot also forces passengers to wait under the scorching sun," he added.

Another resident, S Sujatha (40), echoed similar concerns. "I have been visiting the hospital for the past ten days to take care of my relative. We are unable to wait for more than half an hour in front of the hospital gate to get a bus. With summer starting, many pregnant women and elderly people are also forced wait in the heat. A bus shelter at both sides of the road should be erected."

M Vani (28) of Bagalur, a pregnant woman, said she had to wait for half an hour to get a mini bus.