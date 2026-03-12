Schoolgirl injured after banner collapses near Tiruchengode

NAMAKKAL: A schoolgirl was injured after a banner collapsed on her near a bus stop at Kalipatti in Namakkal district on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm under the Mallasamuthiram police station limits, near the Anna statue. The girl was identified as Dharani, a class 11 student from Konangipatti near Tiruchengode. She was waiting at the Kalipatti bus stop after attending a special class at school when a flex banner put up in the name of Tiruchengode MLA ER Eswaran and General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) allegedly collapsed on her due to strong winds, causing injuries to her head.

People nearby rushed to her aid and informed her parents. Her father later took her to a private hospital for treatment. Police said she is currently stable.

Police sources said the banner had been installed after obtaining permission earlier, but the permitted time period had expired. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident also drew political reactions. BJP Mahila Morcha National President and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, in a post on X, criticised the authorities and alleged that banners were being allowed in violation of court guidelines, putting public safety at risk and demanded compensation for the injured student.

TVK General Secretary (Policy and Propaganda) KG Arunraj also criticised the incident. In a post on X, he alleged that the banner had been placed without proper permission near a busy bus stop and demanded action against those responsible.