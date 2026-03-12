Stray dog bites 18 in Thanjavur's Pattukkottai

THANJAVUR: Eighteen people, including seven school students, were bitten by a stray dog in Pattukkottai on Wednesday. According to sources, a stray dog started attacking people walking on Big Street on Wednesday morning. The dog also chased and attacked students near the entrance of Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

Seven students, including six who had come to take the Class 10 examination, were attacked. School authorities informed the Pattukkottai municipality and local body staff rushed to the spot and caught the dog. The school staff took the students to Pattukkottai Government Hospital for vaccination. Six of the students then came back to the school and sat for the board exam. Thanjavur chief educational officer V Baby rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

She told TNIE, “All the affected students were administered vaccine. With the approval of the directorate of government examinations, extension of time was given to the six students. After the exam, they were taken to the hospital for a follow-up.” The students were later taken to Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for observation for one day, the CEO added.

Eleven others who were bitten by the dog were also vaccinated.