Tamil Nadu assembly polls: MDMK gets four seats, to contest on 'Rising Sun' in three

CHENNAI: DMK has finalised the seat-sharing agreement with MDMK, allocating four seats to the party, two less than what it had contested in the 2021 Assembly election. Late on Wednesday evening, DMK president and CM MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko signed the seat-sharing pact.

Of the seats allocated to MDMK, as per the agreement, the party would contest on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in three constituencies and on an independent symbol that would be allocated by the election commission in one seat.

TNIE had on Tuesday reported that DMK had conveyed its decision to MDMK to offer only four seats and turned down its request to contest in an independent symbol in all four seats. According to MDMK sources, the party arrived at the decision after a day-long discussion with the senior functionaries.

“Although the intention was to contest on an independent symbol in all the four constituencies, it was not a viable option for MDMK. Hence, such a decision was taken collectively,” an MDMK leader told TNIE.

After signing the agreement at Anna Arivalayam, Vaiko told newspersons he has signed the seat-sharing agreement with full satisfaction and happiness. “The decision to contest one seat on an independent symbol was to retain the party registration, and we do not have any other intentions,” he said.

Further, he also recalled a promise he made to former CM M Karunanidhi. “When Kalaignar was not feeling well, I had a chance to meet him along with Stalin. During the time, I held his (Karunanidhi’s) hands and assured him I would stand by Stalin come what may, just like how I stood with him (Karunanidhi). I am keeping the promise,” he added.