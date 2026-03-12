Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to PM Modi again, seeks LPG supply assurance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the union government to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to Tamil Nadu, warning that disruptions in global supply chains due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia could trigger shortages affecting households, eateries and industries in the state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said Tamil Nadu requires around 200 metric tonnes of LPG every month for domestic use and another 20 metric tonnes for commercial and industrial purposes. However, he pointed out that oil companies have stopped supplying LPG to commercial and industrial consumers in order to prioritise household connections. He said the move has created serious difficulties for hotels, restaurants and small eateries that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations. The CM cautioned that if the shortage continues, several MSMEs and industries that rely on LPG could also face closure.

Stalin urged PM Modi to instruct the ministries concerned and oil companies to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in the state.

The CM also raised concerns over natural gas allocation to power plants and requested the centre to review the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026.

In separate letters to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM said the existing rule limiting gas supply to 65% of the average consumption of the past six months may not be suitable for power plants, as electricity demand rises sharply during the summer.