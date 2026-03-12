Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to PM Modi again, seeks LPG supply assurance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the union government to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to Tamil Nadu, warning that disruptions in global supply chains due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia could trigger shortages affecting households, eateries and industries in the state.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said Tamil Nadu requires around 200 metric tonnes of LPG every month for domestic use and another 20 metric tonnes for commercial and industrial purposes. However, he pointed out that oil companies have stopped supplying LPG to commercial and industrial consumers in order to prioritise household connections. He said the move has created serious difficulties for hotels, restaurants and small eateries that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations. The CM cautioned that if the shortage continues, several MSMEs and industries that rely on LPG could also face closure.
Stalin urged PM Modi to instruct the ministries concerned and oil companies to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in the state.
The CM also raised concerns over natural gas allocation to power plants and requested the centre to review the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026.
In separate letters to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM said the existing rule limiting gas supply to 65% of the average consumption of the past six months may not be suitable for power plants, as electricity demand rises sharply during the summer.
He suggested that gas allocation instead be linked to 65% of consumption during the same period last year, which would better reflect seasonal demand and help ensure adequate power generation during peak summer months. The CM also pointed out that if industries shift from natural gas to electricity due to supply restrictions, power demand could increase further, making it essential for gas-based power plants to function without disruption.
In another letter to the PM, Stalin said around 2,600 distress calls have been received at control rooms in Chennai and New Delhi, seeking help with evacuation. He urged the PM to facilitate transit visas and necessary permissions so that stranded Tamils can return home soon.
The CM also said 5,256 passengers have already returned to Tamil Nadu in 16 flights. However, considering the large number of people waiting to return, he requested the centre to arrange special flights to Chennai for faster evacuation.