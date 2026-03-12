Two Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy caught one boat and arrested two Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to sources, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour in a mechanised boat for fishing on Wednesday.

While they were fishing in the northern Mannar sea region, personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boat, alleging that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary. The Navy subsequently seized the mechanised boat and detained the two fishermen.

According to the Rameswaram fisheries department, the arrested fishermen have been identified as J Minido Rayappan and R Sumanson from Rameswaram.

The arrested fishermen and their boat were later taken to the Talaimannar naval camp for further proceedings.

Sources said that the arrested fishermen, along with the seized boat, have been handed over to the fisheries authorities in Kilinochchi. They are expected to be produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.