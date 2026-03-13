Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MP moves NCW to take suo motu cognisance

Inbadurai alleged that the root cause of this anarchy appears to be the administrative paralysis within the TN police.
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S InbaduraiPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai, on Thursday, sought suo motu cognisance by the National Commission for Women into the three recent crimes — the murder of a girl student in Thoothukudi despite prior police complaints, the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Madurantakam and the sexual assault and death of a toddler in Krishnagiri.

Claiming police negligence and possible political interference in investigations, the AIADMK MP urged the NCW to send fact-finding teams, review ignored protection petitions and recommend appointing a permanent DGP to Tamil Nadu.

Inbadurai alleged that the root cause of this anarchy appears to be the administrative paralysis within the TN police. “The state has avoided appointing a permanent DGP, choosing instead to function under interim or additional charge arrangements. This ‘headless’ status has created a vacuum of accountability, in which grassroots officers may feel little pressure to perform,” he said.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com