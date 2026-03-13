AIADMK MP moves NCW to take suo motu cognisance

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai, on Thursday, sought suo motu cognisance by the National Commission for Women into the three recent crimes — the murder of a girl student in Thoothukudi despite prior police complaints, the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Madurantakam and the sexual assault and death of a toddler in Krishnagiri.

Claiming police negligence and possible political interference in investigations, the AIADMK MP urged the NCW to send fact-finding teams, review ignored protection petitions and recommend appointing a permanent DGP to Tamil Nadu.

Inbadurai alleged that the root cause of this anarchy appears to be the administrative paralysis within the TN police. “The state has avoided appointing a permanent DGP, choosing instead to function under interim or additional charge arrangements. This ‘headless’ status has created a vacuum of accountability, in which grassroots officers may feel little pressure to perform,” he said.