Tamil Nadu

Chennai’s PM2.5 pollution worsening every year, severe in winter, says study

Data from the study show that winter (December–February) PM2.5 levels rose sharply from 37.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in 2024 to 45.7 µg/m3 in 2025, marking the steepest increase.
A hazy night view of Chennai as rising PM2.5 pollution levels were recorded across all seasons in 2025, according to a recent study
A hazy night view of Chennai as rising PM2.5 pollution levels were recorded across all seasons in 2025, according to a recent study Photo | P Ravikumar
SV Krishna Chaitanya
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: Chennai’s air quality deteriorated in 2025, with PM2.5 pollution levels rising across all seasons compared to 2024, according to a new analysis examining pollution patterns across major Indian cities.

The study, “Meteorology-Driven Persistence of PM2.5 Pollution in Indian Cities: Implications for NCAP Phase-III,” by Climate Trends, shows that seasonal mean PM2.5 concentrations in Chennai increased consistently in 2025, signalling emerging air-quality concerns even in a city generally considered cleaner than most Indian metros.

Data from the study show that winter (December–February) PM2.5 levels rose sharply from 37.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in 2024 to 45.7 µg/m3 in 2025, marking the steepest increase. Summer (March–May) concentrations also climbed from 21.3 µg/m3 in 2024 to 23.9 µg/m3 in 2025, while the monsoon season remained relatively stable, increasing marginally from 21.2 µg/m3 to 21.5 µg/m3. During the post-monsoon period (October–November), the seasonal mean rose from 34.1 µg/m3 in 2024 to 36.0 µg/m3 in 2025.

Monthly trends further reinforce this pattern. In 2024, January recorded the highest monthly mean PM2.5 level at 46.7 µg/m3, followed by November at 39.6 µg/m3 and December at 31.0 µg/m3. The lowest level was recorded in May at 16.5 µg/m3.

In contrast, 2025 saw higher winter and post-monsoon pollution, with December registering 53.7 µg/m3 — the highest monthly average across both years. January recorded 46.8 µg/m3 and November 43.5 µg/m3.

Experts say meteorological conditions play a crucial role in shaping pollution patterns across Indian cities. Sagnik Dey, head of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at IIT Delhi, said ventilation efficiency is a key factor influencing PM2.5 levels. The study calls for season-specific targets and meteorology-based interventions under the National Clean Air Programme to address rising pollution trends.

Chennai pollution

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com