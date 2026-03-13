Chennai’s PM2.5 pollution worsening every year, severe in winter, says study

CHENNAI: Chennai’s air quality deteriorated in 2025, with PM2.5 pollution levels rising across all seasons compared to 2024, according to a new analysis examining pollution patterns across major Indian cities.

The study, “Meteorology-Driven Persistence of PM2.5 Pollution in Indian Cities: Implications for NCAP Phase-III,” by Climate Trends, shows that seasonal mean PM2.5 concentrations in Chennai increased consistently in 2025, signalling emerging air-quality concerns even in a city generally considered cleaner than most Indian metros.

Data from the study show that winter (December–February) PM2.5 levels rose sharply from 37.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in 2024 to 45.7 µg/m3 in 2025, marking the steepest increase. Summer (March–May) concentrations also climbed from 21.3 µg/m3 in 2024 to 23.9 µg/m3 in 2025, while the monsoon season remained relatively stable, increasing marginally from 21.2 µg/m3 to 21.5 µg/m3. During the post-monsoon period (October–November), the seasonal mean rose from 34.1 µg/m3 in 2024 to 36.0 µg/m3 in 2025.