Environmentalists oppose proposal to commercialise elephant corridor in TN

COIMBATORE: Environmentalists have raised strong objections to the proposal put forth by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to designate commercial land use between Perur Chettipalayam and Sundakkamuthur in the Coimbatore Master Plan, stating that it would obstruct an important elephant pathway.

Currently, wild elephants move between Kalkothi (near Karunya University) and Walayar. They warn that if commercial activities are permitted on this stretch, human-elephant conflicts could rise, leading to property damage and possible loss of human lives. Environmentalists allege that commercial land use has been proposed within the elephant corridor to benefit a well-known realtor who is close to the ruling government. They are upset that the realtor has allegedly advertised that there is no wild elephant movement in the area, claiming that an elephant-proof trench (EPT) has been dug, thus inviting them to purchase land here.

"As per norms, buildings and other infrastructure should come up only at a distance of 150 metres from the forest boundary. However, the realtor has developed this layout within 100 metres of the forest boundary. Even in a recent case concerning objections to the construction of a 184-foot-tall Lord Murugan statue, the Special Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to maintain a distance of 500 metres from the forest," a well-known environmentalist said on the condition of anonymity.