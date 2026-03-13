Facing fire over L&O officials put up defence

CHENNAI: With the ruling DMK facing severe criticisms regarding the custodial death, sexual assaults and a caste-motivated violence in the recent days, the home secretary and top cops addressed reporters on Thursday to assert that the law and order (L&O) situation is fully under control in Tamil Nadu.
They urged the media and the public to not interpret increased reporting of certain crimes like offences under the Pocso Act or Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as increased incidence of offences.
They argued that prompt action has been taken in all cases and the government maintained a policy of zero tolerance towards custodial torture.
Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said the perception that crimes in the state have significantly increased in the recent past is not true. He said murder cases dropped from 1,597 in 2021 to 1,461 in 2025. Cases of rape declined from 422 in 2021 to 401 in 2025.
Referring to the delay in commencing investigation in the recent rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, DGP (in-charge) G Venkatraman said the police officer responsible has been suspended and special teams have been deployed to trace those involved.
He said increased awareness has resulted in more people coming forward to report crimes committed under Pocso and SC & ST (PoA) Act. “There is no effort to suppress registration of cases. Subordinate officers have been given a free hand to register cases without delay,” he said.
On two custodial deaths in Sivaganga district within nine months, Kumar said the police adopt a transparent approach in investigating custodial deaths and torture.
Dr Maheshwar Dayal, ADGP (Law and Order) said the focus is not only on prompt registration and investigation of Pocso cases and other crimes against women, but also in ensuring speedy trial and securing convictions.
Stalin must explain himself, says AIADMK
Taking exception to Thursday’s presser by the state’s senior officials, the AIADMK’s official handle on X posted, “When it comes to the safety and lives of the people, turning responsible officials into instruments of ‘data manipulation’ and damage control reflects the height of embarrassment for a CM. If you have the courage and conviction, come forward and give an explanation yourself.”