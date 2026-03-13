Facing fire over L&O officials put up defence

CHENNAI: With the ruling DMK facing severe criticisms regarding the custodial death, sexual assaults and a caste-motivated violence in the recent days, the home secretary and top cops addressed reporters on Thursday to assert that the law and order (L&O) situation is fully under control in Tamil Nadu.

They urged the media and the public to not interpret increased reporting of certain crimes like offences under the Pocso Act or Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as increased incidence of offences.

They argued that prompt action has been taken in all cases and the government maintained a policy of zero tolerance towards custodial torture.

Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said the perception that crimes in the state have significantly increased in the recent past is not true. He said murder cases dropped from 1,597 in 2021 to 1,461 in 2025. Cases of rape declined from 422 in 2021 to 401 in 2025.

Referring to the delay in commencing investigation in the recent rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, DGP (in-charge) G Venkatraman said the police officer responsible has been suspended and special teams have been deployed to trace those involved.

He said increased awareness has resulted in more people coming forward to report crimes committed under Pocso and SC & ST (PoA) Act. “There is no effort to suppress registration of cases. Subordinate officers have been given a free hand to register cases without delay,” he said.